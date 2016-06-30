Dame Judi Dench just revealed her first tattoo at age 81

Dame Judi Dench just proved you’re never too old to get inked.

The award-winning British acrtress revealed a wrist tattoo that she got as a birthday gift from her daughter, Finty, the Sun reports. It reads “Carpe diem,” Latin for “seize the day.”

“That’s my motto,” Dench told the Sun. “Finty gave it to me for my 81st birthday — she’s wonderful with surprises.”

Dench said that getting a tattoo is something she’s always wanted to do. She finally pulled the trigger when she turned 81 last December.

You can see it right here in a photo of Dench shaking hands with the Earl of Wessex on June 9:

And here’s the closeup:

Rock on, Dame Dench.

