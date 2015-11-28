Vintage photos show what Syria's capital city looked like 50 years ago

Julie Zeveloff
Group in small town along road from Beirut to Damascus.Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection/Indiana University Archives

Syria has been the site of one of the worst conflicts on earth for the past four and a half years. The most recognisable images of the country today depict bombed-out buildings, piles of rubble, and displaced citizens.

A collection of images taken fifty years earlier by Charles W. Cushman, an avid traveller and amateur photographer, are a stark contrast.

Though Syria saw a number of coups d’etat in the 1960s and in the decades before and after, Cushman’s photos of downtown Damascus in 1965 paint a more mundane picture, showing families gathering, men riding donkeys, and shoppers in bustling bazaars.

These photos are being shared with permission from the Indiana University Archives.

4 million Syrians have fled their country since 2011. These drone images of a flattened Damascus make it clear why so many people no longer feel safe there.

screenshot/INSIDER

Entire neighbourhoods have been leveled in the fighting, and parts of the capital appear devoid of human life.

screenshot/INSIDER

Syria was unstable 50 years ago, too. Shortly before Cushman visited Damascus in 1965, the country's government was overthrown in a coup d'etat.

Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection/Indiana University Archives

The military then overthrew the ruling Arab Socialist Ba'ath Party in 1966, a year later.

Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection/Indiana University Archives

But these photos show a more mundane side of the country, giving a rare glimpse into everyday life in Damascus 50 years ago.

Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection/Indiana University Archives

Below, a group travels along a road that links Beirut and Damascus.

Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection/Indiana University Archives

Women wear a range of religious garb.

Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection/Indiana University Archives

Men wear western-style suits.

Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection/Indiana University Archives

Many of Cushman's photos feature animals.

Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection/Indiana University Archives

In the mid-60s, animals could be seen transporting goods through downtown Damascus. Cushman described this one as 'a full load.'

Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection/Indiana University Archives

Sometimes, they also carried people.

Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection/Indiana University Archives

'Big rider - small donkey' reads the description on this photo.

Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection/Indiana University Archives

The photos show bustling street scenes as well.

Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection/Indiana University Archives

Carts were piled high with fruit ...

Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection/Indiana University Archives

... families went shopping together ...

Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection/Indiana University Archives

... and peddlers carried their wares on their backs.

Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection/Indiana University Archives

A minaret rises behind a busy market.

Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection/Indiana University Archives

The downtown was packed with shoppers.

Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection/Indiana University Archives

A packed street.

Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection/Indiana University Archives

Cushman wrote on this photo, 'Syrian high-rise?'

Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection/Indiana University Archives

Here's the Barada river flowing through Damascus.

Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection/Indiana University Archives

'Sheep all over the Damascus highway.'

Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection/Indiana University Archives

Farmland rolling outside Damascus. Today, the city and the surrounding area are heavily contested between the Assad regime and Syria's various rebel groups. But when this photo was taken, the country's devastating civil war was still decades in the future.

Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection/Indiana University Archives

Wikipedia

