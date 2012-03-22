Damage To The Ocean Could Cost The World $2 Trillion Annually

A study out today from the Stockholm Environmental Institute looks at the cost of rising ocean temperatures.



If temperatures rise 4 degrees Celsius by 2010, it will cost the world $2 trillion annually. The chart below breaks down the costs by industry.

And this is not the worst case scenario, report co-editor Kevin Noone tells New Scientist. It doesn’t count unquantifiable factors like the extinction of species, nor potentially catastrophic consequences like the decline of oxygen-producing marine organisms.

