Uh-Oh, Now It Looks Like There Isn't A New Apple TV On Its Way

There’s been a flurry of reports that Apple is preparing to release a new version of the Apple TV.

The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, and 9to5Mac all said Apple was developing a new version of its little hockey puck sized TV box.

But on Friday, Apple blogger Jim Dalrymple shot down much of that reporting. He did it in his own signature way.

If you don’t follow the Apple blogosphere, this takes a little bit of explaining to understand.

Dalrymple linked to a LA Times story that said, “For the next week, customers who buy an Apple TV at one of the tech giant’s retail stores will reportedly receive a $US25 iTunes gift card as part of a promotion that could signal a new Apple TV is on its way.”

Dalrymple bolded the last part. His only comment on the story: “Nope.”

Dalrymple has been covering Apple for 20 years. This is his move on Apple rumours. If a rumour is true, he’ll confirm it with a “yep,” and if it’s wrong, he’ll knock it down with a “nope.”

He’s well sourced in Apple, and we’re not sure if he’s ever gotten anything wrong. He doesn’t generally stick his neck out unless he’s certain.

On Twitter, he clarified further by saying, “no new Apple TV. The promo is real.”

He did leave some wiggle room, though. He didn’t say Apple had no plans for a new Apple TV. He just said that it’s not on its way. So, it’s possible that Apple could update the TV later this year.

Bottom line on all of this: If you were expecting an Apple TV update in the first half of the year, you may want to reset expectations.

