Despite political unrest, Dallol in Ethiopia is a tourist hotspot

Dallol, Ethiopia, is one of the lowest and hottest points on earth. Despite political unrest in the region, it’s a popular sport for tourists, though these need to be accompanied by armed guards. Why bother making the dangerous trip? See for yourself.
Special thanks to Amazing Places on our Planet for the footage.
Story and editing by Ben Nigh
