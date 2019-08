The city of Dallas is building a 10,000-acre nature district — nearly 12 times as large as Manhattan’s Central Park — along the Trinity River. The Trinity River Project will feature plenty of walkways, sports fields, trees, and other flora, the site will become the largest urban park in the United States.

