Dallas sports broadcaster rips the Cowboys for signing Greg Hardy

The Dallas Cowboys signed former Carolina Panthers defensive end Greg Hardy to a one-year contract on Wednesday.

In 2014, Hardy was suspended for most of the season after he was charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend Nicole Holder. Hardy appealed, and the charges were eventually dropped because Holder did not cooperate with the court after Hardy gave her a “financial settlement,” according to ESPN.

Hardy’s status is still under review with the NFL, but if he is declared active and plays all 16 games, he could make over $US13 million with the Cowboys this year.

Dallas sports broadcaster Dale Hansen ripped the Cowboys for signing Hardy, saying “Funny how so many teams would pass on such a great talent only because he beat up his former girlfriend, but your Cowboys didn’t.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed Hardy’s arrest in a statement:

“We have spent a great deal of time over the last two days in meeting with Greg directly and gaining a solid understanding of what he is all about as a person and as a football player. A thorough background review of him, involving many elements of our organisation, has been ongoing for the last few weeks. “Obviously a great deal of our study was dedicated to the issue of domestic violence, and the recent events that associated Greg with that issue. We know that Greg’s status remains under review by the National Football League. “Our organisation understands the very serious nature of domestic violence in our society and in our league. We know that Greg has a firm understanding of those issues as well.”

