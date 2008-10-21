Dallas Fires 375 Teachers After Budget Calculation Error

Whoops, sorry!



CNN: The Dallas, Texas, school district laid off hundreds of teachers Thursday to avoid a projected $84 million deficit.

…The district laid off 375 teachers and 40 counselors and assistant principals Thursday, and transferred 460 teachers to other schools within the district.

The deficit was caused by a massive miscalculation in the budget, CNN affiliate WFAA-TV reported.

Children, one crying, crowded Thursday around Mary Crose, a music teacher at San Jacinto Elementary School.

…”Why do you have to leave?” a girl wailed, through her tears.

