Dallas Fires 375 Teachers After Budget Calculation Error

CNN: The Dallas, Texas, school district laid off hundreds of teachers Thursday to avoid a projected $84 million deficit.
…The district laid off 375 teachers and 40 counselors and assistant principals Thursday, and transferred 460 teachers to other schools within the district.
The deficit was caused by a massive miscalculation in the budget, CNN affiliate WFAA-TV reported.
Children, one crying, crowded Thursday around Mary Crose, a music teacher at San Jacinto Elementary School.
…”Why do you have to leave?” a girl wailed, through her tears.
