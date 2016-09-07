One of the top newspapers in the country endorsed its first Democrat for president in more than 75 years

For the first time since prior to World War II, The Dallas Morning News is endorsing a Democrat for president.

On Wednesday morning, the newspaper’s editorial board released its endorsement of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. The endorsement came just one day after the paper hammered Republican nominee Donald Trump in a scathing editorial.

“There is only one serious candidate on the presidential ballot in November,” the board wrote. “We recommend Hillary Clinton.”

“We’ve been critical of Clinton’s handling of certain issues in the past,” it continued. “But unlike Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton has experience in actual governance, a record of service and a willingness to delve into real policy. Resume vs. resume, judgment vs. judgment, this election is no contest.”

The board called the “values” Trump’s displayed along the trail “hostile to conservatism.”

“He plays on fear — exploiting base instincts of xenophobia, racism and misogyny — to bring out the worst in all of us, rather than the best,” the board wrote. “His serial shifts on fundamental issues reveal an astounding absence of preparedness. And his improvisational insults and midnight tweets exhibit a dangerous lack of judgment and impulse control.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.