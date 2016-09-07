A newspaper that hasn't endorsed a Democrat for president in 7 decades shreds Trump as 'not qualified'

The Dallas Morning News released a scathing critique of Donald Trump on Tuesday.

In an editorial, the newspaper urged readers not to vote for Trump. The editorial board labelled the New York businessman as “not qualified” and someone who “does not deserve your vote.”

The Morning News has not endorsed a Democrat for president in seven decades and has backed every GOP nominee since Richard Nixon in 1968.

Under the headline “Donald Trump is no Republican,” the newspaper’s editorial board ripped Trump’s economic and military proposals while claiming that he was not for individual liberty.

“Donald Trump is no Republican and certainly no conservative,” the board wrote, later adding, “We have no interest in a Republican nominee for whom all principles are negotiable, nor in a Republican Party that is willing to trade away principle for pursuit of electoral victory. Trump doesn’t reflect Republican ideals of the past; we are certain he shouldn’t reflect the GOP of the future.”

Since securing the GOP nomination for president, Trump has had great difficulty uniting his party. A spate of self-inflicted controversies following the Republican National Convention in July instead further alienated his supporters.

