Dirk Nowitzki Went On A Three-Week Bender After The ’06 Finals And Ended Up In Vegas

Last week, Dirk Nowitzki paused his ongoing championship celebration to do an interview with KCTK-AM 1310 in Dallas. The German discussed his drinking binge after losing the 2006 Finals, and laments the challenges of partying hard at age 33.From the Dallas Morning News (via Larry Brown Sports):



KCTK: The one thing we heard over and over again was ‘I want this for Dirk’. What’s that like?

Dirk: “It’s special, but I think why that is, people always saw much that means to me, how devastated I am after losing in the first round, that I had to travel halfway across the world just to get away. And how devastated I was after losing the Finals in ’06, so I had to go on a three-week drinking binge just to forget everything.

KCTK: Now you’re going to go on a three-week drinking binge just to have fun.

Dirk: “That’s the funny thing, I am older now than I was then. I actually think we partied harder in ’06 when we lost just to forget about it than we did now. Yeah, we’ve had some good nights so far, my birthday was in there. In ’06, [Jason Terry] picked me up for the party bus almost every day, and we went somewhere just to make us forget and have a good time. We ended up in Vegas after three hard weeks. This year, we’ve had a couple of good nights, but I’m 33. My body can’t recover, so you have to party one day, and the next day you have to be off. You can’t go back to back when you’re that old. Partying once in a while gets old. But I’ll definitely put in some good work when I get to Germany when I see my friends, definitely be a couple of good nights there.”

Here’s the full audio.

