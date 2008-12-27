Dallas Hotel Welcomes 400 Homeless For Xmas

The Hyatt rolled out the red carpet, literally.



AP: DALLAS — A nonprofit soup kitchen put up more than 400 homeless people in an upscale Dallas hotel on Christmas Eve as part of an annual charity event known as the Christmas Angel Project.

Participants in the program were treated to an afternoon banquet Wednesday and some new clothes. They were allowed to spend Thursday at the hotel, the Hyatt Regency Dallas. Meals were provided by Pizza Hut and Chick-Fil-A.

Deborah Brooks, 52, a first-time guest, said she was blown away when she stepped off a bus Wednesday to see a crowd of more than 500 people cheering her down a 75-foot red carpet. The woman, who has been homeless for eight years, said she never expected such attention.

“I got emotional walking down there,” she said in a story in The Dallas Morning News.

SoupMobile Inc., a nonprofit agency that feeds the hungry, started the Christmas Angel Project in 2004. In that first year, about 100 people checked into the Hyatt. This year, about 405 people signed up for the event.

“This is fantastic. This wasn’t fake. This was sincere. I saw it in their eyes,” said Jennifer Bonds, a homeless woman.

Private donations pay for the hotel rooms, transportation and gifts, said David Timothy, founder of SoupMobile Inc.

Hat Tip: Hotel Chatter

