Here comes the Dallas Fed ...

Economists are expecting another ugly Dallas Fed manufacturing survey when the report crosses at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The consensus for the index, which has been negative throughout 2015, is -10 according to Bloomberg.

Regional manufacturing weakness has mostly been a result of the oil crash, which has spread its tentacles across several industries that rely on crude in some way. Last month, one executive said, “Uncertainty about where the price of oil is headed has everyone on pins and needles.”

We’ll be back with the full report once it’s out.

