Here comes the Dallas Fed ...

The latest Dallas Fed Manufacturing index will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

According to Bloomberg, economists estimate that the index will come in at -16 for the month of June. That’s an improvement from the prior reading of -20.8, which was the lowest since June 2009.

The composite index, which involves a survey to assess the outlook of business leaders, has been on the decline through 2015.

In last month’s survey, respondents noted that they are still feeling the pinch of lower oil prices. Others said they were feeling wage pressures, as their staff members resigned to take up better-paying jobs.

We’ll be back with the latest index reading and details of the survey at the bottom of the hour.

