Here comes the Dallas Fed ...

The Dallas Federal Reserve will publish its monthly survey of manufacturers in the region at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Economists estimate that the index of activity worsened to -3.9 in August from -1.3 in July, according to Bloomberg. It has not turned positive since December 2014, before a slowdown choked the manufacturing sector.

Last month’s print was a notable improvement from the June index of -18.3, and better than most economists had expected.

The employment index improved from a seven-year low, and the index of future general business activity rose for a second straight month.

Some business leaders told the Dallas Fed that they struggled to find qualified workers, including entry-level candidates that can do basic maths.

More to come …

NOW WATCH: These facts about Texas will blow your mind



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.