Here comes the Dallas Fed ...

The latest reading on business and manufacturing in Dallas, Texas is set for release at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Economists estimate that the general business activity index from the Dallas Fed was -14 for January, following the prior reading of -20.1 that was much worse than expected.

A reading below zero indicates contraction, and the index was sub-zero for all of 2015, as low oil prices slammed companies exposed to the energy sector and a broad-based industrial slowdown took its toll.

We’ll have the latest at the bottom of the hour, refresh this page for updates.

