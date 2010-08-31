Dallas Fed: Manufacturing Is A Mess

The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index declined by 13.5%, worse than the forecast -10%. Texas activity declined for the third month in a row.



New orders, shipments, and other indices were also negative or flat:

The production index, a key measure of state manufacturing conditions, came in at zero, posting a third consecutive month of little to no growth.

Most other indexes for current activity remained negative in August. The new orders index stayed at –9, implying incoming orders continue to fall. The capacity utilization and shipments indexes pushed deeper into negative territory, suggesting further contraction of business.

How do you put a positive spin on the numbers? Blame the oil spill, of course. Nearly a quarter of Texas businesses said the disaster caused a decrease in sales.

But national data shows this goes far beyond the oil spill. A more significant report from the Philly Fed in mid-August showed manufacturing activity was contracting.

Check out the gritty details behind the Philly Fed report –>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.