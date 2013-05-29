Here Comes Dallas Fed Manufacturing...

Heads up! Minutes away from the final economic data release of the day: the Dallas Fed’s monthly gauge of regional manufacturing activity, due out at 10:30 AM ET.



Economists predict the headline index rose to -10.0 in May from -15.6 in April, indicating a continued worsening of conditions, yet at a reduced pace of deterioration.

We will have the full release LIVE at 10:30 AM ET. Click here to refresh for the latest >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.