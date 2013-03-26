Here Comes Dallas Fed Manufacturing ...

Heads up: we are minutes away from the last economic data release of the day, the Dallas Federal Reserve’s monthly survey of regional manufacturing activity, due out at 10:30 AM ET.



Economists expect the survey’s headline index to improve to improve to 3.2 from last month’s 2.2 reading, indicating an accelerating pace of growth in manufacturing in the region.

We will have the full release LIVE at 10:30 AM ET.

