Here Comes The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Report...

The Dallas Federal Reserve will release manufacturing survey data for June at 10:30 am ET this morning.



Economists estimate that the main index improved to -1.5, up from -10.5 in May.

This is still below a breakeven level of 0.0.

The survey queries Texas manufacturers about the state’s business climate.

This will be the first in what will be a closely watched blitz of economic data and Fed announcements set to come out this week.

