Here comes the Dallas Fed ...

The Dallas Fed manufacturing index is set for release at 10:30 am ET.

Expectations are for the reading, which gives an overview of economic conditions in Texas, to come in at -12, a bit better than the -17.4 reading the index hit last month, which was the lowest reading in 2 years.

As we’ve followed in recent months, the real impact from this report will be seen in commentary from Texas business leaders who provide insight on how the oil crash is hitting the state’s economy.

We’ll be back with a full breakdown when the report drops.

