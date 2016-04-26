Here comes the Dallas Fed ...

The Dallas Federal Reserve will release its latest report on local manufacturing activity at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Economists forecast that the headline manufacturing index rose a bit to -10 in April from -13.6 in March, according to Bloomberg.

The index was much stronger than expected last month, rebounding along with other regional manufacturing surveys that showed some improvement in March.

Still, it has not turned positive since December 2014. Manufacturers tied to the energy industry have reported sharp declines in activity following the drop in oil prices.

We’ll have the latest at the bottom of the hour, so refresh this page for updates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.