The November Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index was scheduled to come out at 10:30 AM EST.However, the number appears to have leaked early.



According to Bloomberg, the composite number fell to -2.8.

Economists expected the number to climb to 2.0 from 1.8 in October.

Here’s a break down from the Dallas Fed:

