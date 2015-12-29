Here comes the Dallas Fed manufacturing report ...

At 10:30 a.m. ET, we’ll get the latest regional manufacturing report from the Dallas Fed.

Economists estimate this index of activity fell to -7.0 from -4.9 in November.

“As one would expect given the plunge in oil prices, the Dallas Fed manufacturing activity index has run in contractionary territory throughout 2015,” Wells Fargo’s Sam Bullard said. “Renewed weakness in oil prices in December likely kept the headline index below the expansion/contraction level for the twelfth straight month.”

Refresh this page for updates.

NOW WATCH: Why Chinese executives keep disappearing



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.