Texas executives can't wait for the end of Obama's 'disastrous socialist policies'

Investing.com Dallas Fed manufacturing business index

Overall business activity in Texas turned positive in November for the first time since December 2014, according to the Dallas Federal Reserve.

In the first monthly survey since the US election, the headline index that gauges general activity in the sector jumped to 10.2. Economists had forecast that the index rose to 1.5 from -1.5 in October.

The downturn in Texas has mostly been due to the oil-price crash, which hurt the energy producers and their clients.

Like consumers across the US, business leaders in Texas expressed relief that the election was over. Specifically, some respondents were pleased that Donald Trump won, and they looked forward to economic growth in 2017 as the president-elect is expected to have a “new pro-growth and lower-tax focus.”

“We are looking forward to the end of the disastrous socialist policies of the last eight years,” one person said. “Please reduce the regulation, taxes and government interference so we can compete globally.”

“Our manufacturing is being attacked more strongly than in the past by competition in Asia-Pacific,” said an executive in the transportation equipment manufacturing business.

“Specifically, China, India and South Korea have undercut our domestic prices by over 30 per cent on most comparable products. We expect the election to improve confidence in the economy with above average growth.”

The sub-index for production was positive for a fifth straight month, as new orders improved and factories found more use for their available capacity.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.