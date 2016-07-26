Here comes the Dallas Fed...

The latest business-activity index from the Dallas Federal Reserve will cross the wires at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Economists expect that the general business activity index improved to -10.0 from -18.3 in June, according to the Bloomberg consensus.

Last month, the index fell to -18.3, more than expected.

The headline activity index has not turned positive since December 2014.

Refresh this page for updates at 10:30 a.m. ET.

