Surprise! Dallas Fed Prices Paid Index DECLINES In March

The Dallas Fed manufacturing survey is out.



The headline number of 11 is worse than estimates of 18, though it still indicates growth.

But on the other hand, the prices paid component DECLINED from 62.6 in February to 57.2 in March. That still indicates that more companies are seeing increases in component prices than before, but hey, everyone flips out when the number goes up, so we thought we’d point out that it went down.

