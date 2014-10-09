The Dallas Ebola Patient Has Died

AP Photo/LM Otero Hazardous material cleaners prepare to hang black plastic outside the apartment where Thomas Eric Duncan was staying in Dallas.

Dallas Ebola patient Thomas Eric Duncan has died, according to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital.

Duncan was 42 years old.

He flew to the US to stay with family members just days after he helped care for a friend who was stricken with Ebola in Liberia, The New York Times reports.

Duncan then started developing symptoms of the disease once he arrived in the US. He went to a Dallas emergency room and told a nurse that he had recently been in West Africa — a region that has been ravaged by an unprecedented Ebola epidemic — but that information was not “fully communicated” to the rest of his medical team. Duncan was diagnosed with a minor infection and sent away from the hospital.

He returned days later via ambulance, when his symptoms had worsened considerably. Duncan is the first person to be diagnosed with Ebola in the US.

The hospital treating Duncan released this statement:

It is with profound sadness and heartfelt disappointment that we must inform you of the death of Thomas Eric Duncan this morning at 7:51 a.m. Mr. Duncan succumbed to an insidious disease, Ebola. He fought courageously in this battle. Our professionals, the doctors and nurses in the unit, as well as the entire Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas community, are also grieving his passing. We have offered the family our support and condolences at this difficult time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.