Dallas Cowboys Website Goes Dark After They Forget To Renew Domain Name

Fans patrolling the Dallas Cowboys’ website looking for up-to-date information on fired coach Wade Phillips yesterday, were greeted by a generic hosting page after the team forgot to renew its expired domain registration.



The registration for dallascowboys.com expired on Sunday night, according to the Dallas Morning News, and site was taken offline.

The team quickly renewed, but it takes up to 48 hours for servers across the Internet to update, so many people could not access the site on Monday — the one day that everyone on the internet wanted to visit their home page for breaking news.

