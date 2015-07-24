The Cowboys have nearly $700 million committed to the players on their current roster

Cork Gaines

No team has more money committed to the players on their current roster than the Dallas Cowboys, whose players collectively have contracts worth $US680.8 million, according to Spotrac, more than $US30 million more than any other team and nearly twice as much as the Oakland Raiders ($US385.2 million).

Things looks a little different if we just consider guaranteed portions of contracts. The Cowboys come in at No. 5 in the NFL with $US263.9 million in guaranteed money committed to players, 38.8% of the total. The Kansas City Chiefs lead the way in total guaranteed ($US297.0 million) while the St. Louis Rams top the league in per cent-guaranteed (46.7%).

The New England Patriots have the least amount in guaranteed contracts at $US145.1 million, just 35.2% of their total while the Pittsburgh Steelers have the lowest percentage of guaranteed contracts at 29.1%.

NFL ContractsCork Gaines/Business Insider

