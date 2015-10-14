Perfect conditions at Cowboys-Patriots game helped create some incredible pictures

Cork Gaines
New England Patriots v Dallas CowboysChristian Petersen/Getty Images

On Sunday, the New England Patriots faced the Dallas Cowboys in a highly-anticipated match-up.

While the game was a lopsided 30-6 win for the Patriots, the conditions aligned perfectly at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, helping some talented photographers produce some amazing photographs.

The combination of the late-afternoon game, the low October sun, and a southwest-facing endzone that is covered in large windows, produced a lighting effect inside the stadium that seemed to spotlight specific players and give the field a warm glow.

Here are 13 incredible pictures taken by Associated Press, Getty Images, and USA Today photographers.

The sun was shining directly through the southwest windows and the scene was surreal.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The sunlight made the playing area light up in a way not typically seen at a football game.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The players in a chaotic scramble seemingly stuck in a choreographed photo.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Even Bill Belichick looked angelic.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The shadows seemed to come and go with very abrupt boundaries.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

You may never see a more serene football photo than this one.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

At times it seemed like the sun was spotlighting specific players.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Others look like paintings.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

As if Tom Brady wasn't already under a spotlight.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

When the sun was at its brightest, the players seemed to glow.

Matthew Emmons-USA Today Sports

But the best shots were the ones that captured the sun coming from behind the players.

Erich Schlegel-USA Today Sports

