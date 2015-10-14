Perfect conditions at Cowboys-Patriots game helped create some incredible pictures

On Sunday, the New England Patriots faced the Dallas Cowboys in a highly-anticipated match-up.

While the game was a lopsided 30-6 win for the Patriots, the conditions aligned perfectly at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, helping some talented photographers produce some amazing photographs.

The combination of the late-afternoon game, the low October sun, and a southwest-facing endzone that is covered in large windows, produced a lighting effect inside the stadium that seemed to spotlight specific players and give the field a warm glow.

Here are 13 incredible pictures taken by Associated Press, Getty Images, and USA Today photographers.

