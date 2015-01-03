The Dallas Cowboys Were The Biggest Surprise Of The NFL Season

Prior to the season we took a look at how many games NFL teams were projected to win based on Vegas over/under win totals and no team outperformed their projection more than the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys finished the regular season with a 12-4 record, 4.5 wins more than their preseason projected wins (7.5). The Arizona Cardinals were the only other team to finish more than 2.5 wins over their projection, going 11-5.

At the other end, the biggest underachievers this season were the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans. Both teams were given an over/under of 7.0 wins and both teams won just two games all season.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.