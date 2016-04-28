The Dallas Cowboys are the key to the NFL Draft and nobody knows what they are going to do

The NFL world is focused on the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles with the top picks in the draft and which quarterback will go to which team. But it is the Dallas Cowboys who hold the key to the draft and they are also the biggest mystery.

While there has not been any official announcement from the Rams on whom they will draft, we do have a pretty good idea who the first three picks will be.

This is how the first half-hour of the draft will likely play out:

Pick No. 1 — The Rams are going to draft a quarterback and 11 of 12 experts we surveyed recently say that it will be Cal quarterback Jared Goff.

Pick No. 2 — The Eagles are also going to draft a quarterback. At this point it seems they are happy to draft whichever QB the Rams pass on, which will almost certainly be North Dakota State’s Carson Wentz.

Pick No. 3 — The Chargers pick is not as clear, but most signs point to them zeroing in on one of the top two offensive tackles. Of the 12 experts from earlier this week, six had the Chargers taking Laremy Tunsil out of Ole Miss. However, in his latest mock draft, ESPN’s Todd McShay has the Chargers taking Notre Dame offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley. Either way, it seems like it will be one of those two players.

That leaves the Cowboys sitting at No. 4 with what could be the most important pick of the first round and it’s a complete mystery.

McShay was a guest on ESPN Radio’s “Mike & Mike,” and basically said he has no idea what the Cowboys are going to do when filling out his latest mock draft.

“I went back and forth on Dallas all night long, texting people, calling, trying to figure it out,” McShay said.

In the survey of NFL Draft experts, five of the 12 have the Cowboys taking Florida State cornerback Jalen Ramsey. However, the other seven were split on Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliot and Ohio State defensive end Joey Bosa. McShay is equally split.

“To me, the good football decision is pass rusher or Ezekiel Elliot,” McShay said. “But I keep hearing that the best player on their board is Jalen Ramsey.”

Joe Robbins/Getty Images Several teams may be crossing their fingers hoping the Cowboys pass on Ezekiel Elliot.

Elliot may be the biggest X-factor here as his stock has been soaring in recent weeks as more and more people believe he is the rare running back talent that is worthy of an early pick. Several teams have been rumoured to be interested in Elliot behind the Cowboys, including the Browns and Bears. Another is the Dolphins, a team that could be eyeing a move up into the top 10 (from No. 13) in order to draft Elliot, something McShay predicts in his latest mock draft.

“I can’t officially project a trade here, but if Elliott slips past Dallas at No. 4, I’m hearing Miami could to move up into the top 10 to snag the RB.”

While other pass rushers may not be as good as Bosa and other defensive backs may not be as good as Ramsey, there are other defensive ends and cornerbacks. Elliot may be the only sure-thing, game-changing running back in the draft and several teams are likely waiting nervously to see what the Cowboys will do.

