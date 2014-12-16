Dallas Cowboys Surge Past New York Yankees As Most Valuable Sports Team In US

The NFL rules in North America and the Dallas Cowboys are kings of the sport. Never has that been more evident than in the latest valuations of NFL franchises released by Forbes.com.

Over the last 15 years, the Cowboys and New York Yankees have had similar franchise values including both having a $US2.3 billion value in 2013. But that changed this year when the Cowboys jumped all the way up to $US3.2 billion, a 39% increase, while the Yankees are now valued at $US2.5 billion, a 9% increase over a year ago.

In fact, the Yankees would rank just third in the NFL, as they are now also behind the New England Patriots ($US2.6 billion) and just ahead of the Washington Redskins ($US2.4 billion). And those figures may be undervalued as one estimate suggests there may be as many as eight NFL teams worth at least $US2.5 billion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.