The Dallas Cowboys Media Gave Coach Jason Garrett The Perfect Christmas Present

It has been a rough week for Jason Garrett and the Dallas Cowboys following their loss to the Green Bay Packers in which they blew a 26-3 halftime lead. But Garrett got a surprise gift from the media and it was perfect.

When he arrived for his weekly press conference there was a small gift bag on the podium. With a huge smile, Garrett pulled out a container of Tiger Balm, a pain reliever, and noted it “solves any ails you might have.”

Garrett then took a fun shot at the media asking if they all chipped in for the $US9.00 product. Here’s the video (via ESPN).

