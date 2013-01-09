Dallas Cowboys Took A Shot At The NHL And The Dallas Stars Had A Hilarious Comeback

The Dallas Cowboys official twitter account took a shot at the NHL this morning saying “Similarly in the category of nobody-cares…the NHL is back!” Of course, Dallas has an NHL franchise, and their official Twitter account responded with a one-punch knockout, taking a shot at both the Cowboys and Tony Romo…



At least our #9 got the job done….. RT:” @dallascowboys Similarly in the category of nobody-cares…the NHL is back!” twitter.com/DallasStars/st… — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 8, 2013

This was most likely a situation in which the handler of the Cowboys Twitter account thought they were logged into their personal account. The offending tweet was eventually deleted and the Cowboys issued an apology, which was accepted by the Stars…

Apology accepted”@dallascowboys: @dallasstars our sincere apologies for the inappropriate tweet posted accidentally. Good luck this season.” — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 8, 2013

