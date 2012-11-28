Dallas Cowboys Fans Are Asking President Obama To Remove Jerry Jones As Owner Of The Team

Dallas Cowboys fans are fed up with the team’s recent slide.



How fed up?

They’ve conjured up a petition to President Barack Obama to the Dallas Cowboys to remove current owner and general manager Jerry Jones from power. (via The Dallas Morning News)

The petition, created a day after the team’s 38-31 loss to the Washington Redskins, currently has more than 2,500 signatures and needs 25,000 within 30 days for the administration to comment on it.

Here’s what the petition read:

We, the Citizens of the Great State of Texas, and Dallas Cowboys fans worldwide, have been oppressed by an over controlling, delusional, oppressive dictator for way too long. Request the Executive Branch’s immediate assistance in removal of owner and GM, Jerry Jones. His incompetence and ego have not only been an extreme disappointment for way too long, but moreover, it has caused extreme mental and emotional duress.

Jerry Jones is a polarising figure at the top of the Dallas Cowboys organisation. Since assuming the role as owner and general manager in 1989, the Cowboys won three Super Bowls, yet, they have just one playoff victory in five tries since 2000.

In a league where success is often determined by what a team has done lately, fans have grown disgruntled with the team’s miserable run over the last decade.

Jones is the Cowboys biggest fan, has turned the franchise into one of the most valuable franchises and built one of the most luxurious stadiums in history, but his role is still in doubt among fans. Should Jones be making personnel decisions or should he have already relinquished the reins to someone who can take prime responsibility in putting the roster together?

As this petition proves, winning is king, and where Jones fits into that equation is up for debate. Like it or not, Jones gets to make that decision, not President Obama.

