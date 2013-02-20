Here's The $2 Million, Tricked-Out Bus That The Dallas Cowboys Are Bringing To The NFL Combine

Photo: Dallas Morning News screenshot

The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones have a brand new toy — a luxury bus that may have cost $2 million.The Dallas Morning News reports that the 45-foot-long bus has nine TVs, room for 20 guests, and secret ice boxes all over the place.



The old bus has two million miles on it, and this one will replace it at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

The Dallas Morning News did a video tour of the new ride, and it’s pretty spectacular.

