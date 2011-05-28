Dallas Cowboys Ask Judges To Dismiss Super Bowl Seating Lawsuit

DALLAS (AP) — The NFL and the Dallas Cowboys have asked a judge to dismiss the class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of Super Bowl ticket holders who were denied their seats at February’s game.



A motion filed Thursday says the NFL went “beyond its contractual obligations” with offers of compensation to the displaced ticket holders. It also says no one was defrauded because the league worked through the afternoon on the day of the game to deal with the issue.

The suit was filed after about 1,250 temporary seats couldn’t be completed in time for the Feb. 6 game between the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers at Cowboys Stadium in suburban Arlington.

Class counsel Michael Avenatti says the filing shows that the league and the team don’t understand their legal obligations.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.