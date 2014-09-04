Leaving St. Louis Was A Blessing In Disguise For Michael Sam

AP Sam talks to the media after his first Cowboys practice.

After it initially looked like he wouldn’t get a spot on any of the 32 NFL practice squads, Michael Sam was signed by the Dallas Cowboys practice team on Wednesday.

A lot of people were surprised when the Rams declined to sign Sam to their practice team. But ultimately Dallas is a much better situation for Sam than St. Louis.

Despite Sam’s status as a practice team player, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said on Tuesday, “There’s a great chance he gets on the field for them.”

That’s because the Cowboys have one of the thinnest defensive lines in the league. Whereas St. Louis had an impenetrable stock of talent along the defensive line (they had eight entrenched lineman before Sam even got to training camp), Dallas has holes everywhere.

The Cowboys lost two of its best lineman from last year, DeMarcus Ware (cut) and Jason Hatcher (left in free agency). The six defensive ends on the current 53-man roster produced nine combined sacks in 2013. As RedZone’s Andrew Siciliano points out, the Cowboys had zero sacks from defensive linemen in the preseason (Sam had three alone).

If Sam had been signed to the Rams’ practice squad, the only way he could have gotten signed onto the 53-man roster is if a player or two got injured. The St. Louis d-line is so good, with so many highly paid stars, that it would have taken an unlikely series of events for Sam to see the field.

With the Cowboys, Sam could get signed to the team if he just proves to be better than one of the inexperienced, not-very-productive players they have in place.

Getting cut was obviously a tough way for Sam’s career to begin. But if he had to choose between staying with the practice squad of the team the drafted him or leaving for Dallas, he’d pick the Cowboys every time.

