Dallas Cowboy Tashard Choice Gets Michael Vick's Autograph After Losing To Vick's Eagles

Photo: NBC/30fps

Football old timers love to complain that today’s NFL players are too soft and chummy with each other to make truly.Well, their heads just might explode after seeing this picture of one player asking for an autograph from an opponent who had just beat them.



That’s Dallas Cowboys running back Tashard Choice asking Michael Vick to sign his glove, right after Vick’s Eagles had dispatched the Cowboys, 30-27.

(Image via 30fps. See more their handiwork here.)

Yes, players ask other athletes to sign things for their friends and relatives all the time. (UPDATE: Choice says he got it for his nephew.) But on the field, just moments after the guy in the other uniform — a division rival, no less — kicked your butt? Hard to imagine the hard-nosed legends of gridiron lore doing the same.

