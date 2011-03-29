Dallas Cowboy Dez Bryant Sued Over $246,000 Jewelry Bill

Photo: Dez Bryant

A luxury jewelry maker has sued Dallas Cowboy Dez Bryant because they say the wide receiver hauled in $267,000 worth of custom-made goods, but only paid $21,000 for it.According to PFT, the lawsuit alleges that he made several purchases worth tens of thousands of dollars, shortly before and after the NFL Draft last year (when he picked up a $8M guaranteed contract.) It’s not known why he wouldn’t or couldn’t pay the bill.



Bryant’s love of fancy diamonds is well known. That his custom-diamond necklace in the picture (it’s not known if this piece is part of the lawsuit) and during a game against the Giants last season he lost a $50,000 diamond earring on the field. (It was later recovered.)

