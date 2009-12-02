Dallas County DA To Appear On Stephen Colbert

Appearing on Colbert is a dream to some and a nightmare to others.



But it’s a reality for a Texas district attorney.

Dallas County DA Craig Watkins is going to be on Stephen Colbert tomorrow, likely to have to deal with questions of “truthiness” and his liberal ways.

Watkins is up for re-election in 2010, and his campaign announced the appearance, according to the Tex Parte Blog.

Watkins is committed to exonerating those wrongfully convicted, and has developed a national reputation — and national contributors — because of it, the Dallas Morning News reported in March.

It’s of course likely that that will be the topic of conversation between Watkins and Colbert, but the Colbert Report refused to confirm as much, the Dallas Observer said.

For its part, the Observer also suggests Colbert ask Watkins about his aggressive fundraising tactics. His Facebook page, the Observer said, set the goal for contributors: “We have a battle ahead, please put us in a financial position to not only win the battle, but to annihilate our critics.”

