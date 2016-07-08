The heartbreaking moment Dallas cops salute their fallen brethren as they arrive at the hospital

Facebook/KTRE-TV Dallas police officers outside Parkland Hospital.

At least five police officers are dead and twelve more are injured following a sniper attack during a protest in Dallas, Texas on Thursday night. It was the deadliest day for American police since September 11, 2001.

Dallas Police Chief David O. Brown said two snipers attacked officers from “elevated positions” near the protest, which was spurred by police killings of two black men in Louisiana and Minnesota earlier this week. The main suspect is now deceased.

Following the attack, surviving officers travelled to Parkland Hospital in Dallas to salute their fallen brethren, as seen is this touching photo shared by local news station KTRE.

PostbyKTRE-TV.

It’s still unclear whether the attack was connected to the peaceful protest.

In a press conference, President Barack Obama called the shooting “vicious, calculated and despicable” and noted that police officers have an “extraordinary difficult job.”

“Today is a wrenching reminder of the sacrifices they make for us,” he said.

