Dallas Beats Miami After Mark Cuban Reminds LeBron James He Could Have Been A Maverick

Mark Cuban revealed to the media that he tried hard to convince LeBron James to come to Dallas this offseason, just hours before Cuban’s Mavericks handed James his eighth loss of the year.



Before the Dallas-Miami game on Saturday, Cuban told reporters that he sent numerous texts to James and his agent, Maverick Carter, this summer trying to convince them that Miami was the wrong team to go to.

Cuban’s argument was that LeBron needed a team that wasn’t rebuilding, but one that already had a solid core of All-Star talent and was only lacking one more player who could take them to the top. A team like … the Dallas Mavericks.

James responded by saying Cuban was a “sly guy,” but re-iterated that Miami was the choice for him. Then he and his new teammates went out and promptly delivered another clunker of a performance, losing to that same Maverick team, 106-95. (Perhaps LeBron discussed Cuban’s overtures during the emergency players-only meeting after the game?)

Miami now sits at 9-8 on the season, while Dallas won its fifth game in a row and is 12-4. Perhaps

