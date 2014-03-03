Hockey Player Posts Horrific Picture Of Teammate Who Was Slashed In The Face By A Skate

A nasty spill into the boards left Dale Weise of the Montreal Canadiens with a nasty cut on his face and his teammate would later post a picture of the results to Twitter.

Weise and Nazem Kadri of the Toronto Maple Leafs got tangled up chasing a puck and slid into the boards. Kadri’s skate hit Weise in the face. In true hockey fashion, Weise would later return to the game. Here is the photo posted by George Parros.

Where did the skate hit you weezy? pic.twitter.com/iTgtpNDv6W

— George Parros (@GeorgeParros) March 2, 2014

Here is the incident that left Weise with numerous stitches.



