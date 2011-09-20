Here's What You Need To Know About The Controversial Dale Farm Eviction In The UK

Photo: eisleyConst
A fierce, 10-year-long battle between a local government council and a number of Irish travellers is reaching boiling point in the UK.The Dale Farm drama has dragged out since 2001, with a huge number of court cases. Now it looks certain that the Irish families will be evicted from the land they own by the British government.
Is this a simple case of a government cracking down on free-loaders, or are the travellers facing ethnic persecution?
We present a look at the campsite at the centre of the controversy, and give you a brief history of the conflict.
The Dale Farm controversy began in 2001, when legal action began to remove Irish travellers from a site 30 miles outside London.
However the former owner of the protected land says that the council itself used it to dump waste materials.
The Irish travellers are considered their own ethnic group. They lead nomadic lives, often outside of mainstream British society.
Most families say they have nowhere to go. The local council has offered to find homes for the travellers after they are evicted, but critics say that is culturally insensitive.
Critics say that the travellers are concealing their assets in the hope of financial gain. One man their is said to have properties worth up to $37 million.
The cost of eviction is said to be £18 million ($28 million) -- £2 million ($3.14 million) on legal aid for the travellers.
On Monday the travellers won an injunction delaying the eviction until a further high court motion on Friday.
