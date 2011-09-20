Here's What You Need To Know About The Controversial Dale Farm Eviction In The UK

Photo: eisleyConst

A fierce, 10-year-long battle between a local government council and a number of Irish travellers is reaching boiling point in the UK.The Dale Farm drama has dragged out since 2001, with a huge number of court cases. Now it looks certain that the Irish families will be evicted from the land they own by the British government.



Is this a simple case of a government cracking down on free-loaders, or are the travellers facing ethnic persecution?

We present a look at the campsite at the centre of the controversy, and give you a brief history of the conflict.

