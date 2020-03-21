Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s pirate ship-themed Key West home has been listed at $3.7 million — see inside

Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s pirate ship-themed Key West, Florida home has been listed at $US3.7 million with Ocean Sotheby’s International Realty.

Earnhardt is a former full-time NASCAR driver and current team owner, who retired with 26 victories of his own in the top-level Cup Series.

The pirate-ship theme was designed to pay homage to Key West, Florida.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. – a retired decorated NASCAR driver and NBC Sports analyst – has listed his pirate ship-themed Key West, Florida home at $US3.7 million with Ocean Sotheby’s International Realty.

Earnhardt has seen his share of NASCAR success. He earned 26 victories in the top-level Cup Series during his career, including the 2004 and 2014 Daytona 500, according to his website.

That’s in addition to collecting back-to-back titles in the second-tier NASCAR Xfinity Series in 1998 and 1999, and winning NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver award 15 times in a row from 2003 through 2017. Earnhardt retired from full-time driving that year, but remains in competition as an Xfinity Series team owner.

Now, the racing superstar is putting his unique Civil War-era home up for sale in Key West, Florida, as discovered by Today. Unlike most Key West houses, the interior of Earnhardt’s home was designed with a pirate-ship theme to pay homage to the “spirit of Key West,” Ocean Sotheby’s International Realty marketing director Lauren Varney told Business Insider in an email.

Keep scrolling to see the inside of the pirate-shop home:

Earnhardt is selling the home to spend more time away from Key West with his wife Amy and daughter Isla, Varney said. The couple is also expecting another child.

The home has five bedrooms …

… three full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms.

Tile and wood flooring lines the home.

It’s 3,306 square feet in total.

The home was first built during the Civil War era in 1863.

There is a rumour that the home was once used as a gambling parlor during the prohibition era, Varney said.

Because of this, there is a secret hatch on the second floor that allowed the homeowner to spy on gamblers below.

The 13- to 14-foot-deep pool is one of the biggest and deepest swimming pools in Key West, according to Ocean Sotheby’s International Realty.

There’s even a gate from the second-floor porch allowing those daring enough to jump into it.

The pirate theme can best be seen in the kitchen …

… as it was designed to appear like the interior of a ship.

This includes the ship wheel attached to the bar.

The kitchen comes with stainless-steel appliances, some of which currently feature some No. 88 stickers from Earnhardt’s time as a driver.

There are multiple ways to access open air throughout the home.

For example, there’s a deck, patio, and attached balcony.

There’s also a one-bedroom guest house that comes with plans to be converted into a two-bedroom, one-bathroom layout.

