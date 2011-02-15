The Story Of Dale Earnhardt's Death

Sunday morning, February 18, 2001

“We met every day in his coach. He always sat at this little table in a dining area. We sat across from each other. He was wearing a black shirt and jeans – his Sunday attire. Then he would put on a leather jacket to go to the drivers’ meeting. He was very positive that day. Michael [Waltrip] had shown so much speed that week. He felt like one of us would win – either himself, Michael or Junior. He specifically said, ‘We can win this race today.’ ” – Ty Norris, then spotter for Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Dale Earnhardt Inc. executive

“The morning was just like any other. Buffy [Waltrip] was cooking breakfast. My daughter was there. She was only 3, jumping around in the motor home. I got to thinking, ‘This could be a big day. I got a car I can win the Daytona 500 with.’ ” – Michael Waltrip, then driving his first race for Dale Earnhardt Inc.



