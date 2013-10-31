Tennessee Teenager Shot While Toilet-Papering A School Principal's Yard

A Tennessee man allegedly shot a 15-year-old boy while the teen was toilet-papering a neighbour’s yard,

according tothe Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Dale Bryant Farris, 65, lives a few houses away from school principal Ken Bishop in Estill Springs, Tenn. Police said Bryant spotted a few teenagers rolling toilet paper over Bishop’s yard and decided to take action, according to the Times Free Press.

“The problem is they were not on [Farris’] property and they were not doing anything to his property,” sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Chris Guess told the Times Free Press.

Farris fired at least two shots, according to police. A 15-year-old boy was hit by pellets from the shotgun and is recovering from his wounds. Farris has been charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Farris told police that his wife woke him up when she noticed the teenagers running around the neighbourhood, the Manchester Times reports. He then allegedly got his 20-gauge shotgun out and fired at the kids.

Principal Bishop decided not to press charges against the teenagers for vandalizing his yard.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.